NEXT Weather Alert: Snow showers northern Minnesota, temperatures drop across state

MINNEAPOLIS -- A NEXT Weather Alert issued Thursday continues into Friday as temperatures continue to drop around the state and snow showers the north.

Winter weather advisories are still in effect for northern Minnesota through noon Friday as snow will start to taper off. Travel up north is expected to be difficult due to low visibility, blowing snow and slippery conditions.

Winter weather advisories are still in effect for Northern Minnesota through noon. CBS

Wind will stay strong Friday, with wind chills dipping into the single digits in some places as wind gusts reach over 20 mph.

The Twin Cities could see some flurries Friday, but it will be otherwise cloudy and breezy with highs around 30 degrees.

WCCO meteorologist Riley O'Connor says temperatures dropped over 40 degrees within 24 hours in some places, including the Twin Cities.

The wind will settle down for the weekend and temperatures will remain cold with highs in the low-30s.