NEXT Weather: MSP Airport hits record-breaking 84 degrees on Wednesday

MINNEAPOLIS -- It's official: Record-setting heat has been confirmed in the Twin Cities on Wednesday.

Shortly after 2 p.m., the National Weather Service reported that 84 degrees was recorded at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. That breaks the previous daily record high of 83, set in 1931.

It has hit 84 at the @mspairport. That is a new record for April 12th! (Previous record was 83 in 1931.) #mnwx — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) April 12, 2023

That's about 30 degrees warmer than the average high for this time of year. Areas south of the Twin Cities are seeing similar temperatures, while temperatures up north will peak in the 60s.

After 3 p.m., the Twin Cities moved up another degree to 85 degrees.

As Queen would sing...Another One Bites The Dust. The previous daily record high was 83 set in 1931. Look at us now...look at us now! pic.twitter.com/mvYKsbPMth — Chris Shaffer (@WCCOShaffer) April 12, 2023

Much of southern Minnesota will be under red flag warnings on Wednesday because of extreme fire risk conditions.

Thursday will approach a record high, but may not quite get there. The forecast high of 83 is 1 degree shy of the mark.

Temperatures will again top 80 on Friday, and a few thunderstorms could arrive in the evening.

Saturday will be much cooler, with highs close to average, and more rain is expected. Temperatures may fall below average to begin next week, but should rebound by midweek.