NEXT Weather: More morning fog Thursday, highs in the 40s

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — We keep the warm winter days going with highs in the upper 40s on Thursday.

A dense fog advisory is in effect across Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, until 9 a.m. Visibility may drop below a mile, and there may be some freezing fog.

Thursday's forecast high is 47 degrees. Cooler than Wednesday's record-breaking high of 55, but still well above average for early February.

We head into the weekend with more clouds on Friday. Temperatures top off in the lower 40s. Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid-40s.

Next week appears to still be warm and mainly dry. Highs stick around in the 40s.

There are some signs of moisture on Tuesday, but overall not a lot in the picture. We're also trending cooler in mid-February.

Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

First published on February 1, 2024 / 5:35 AM CST

