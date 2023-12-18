NEXT Weather: Cool, breezy Monday before temperatures jump back up

MINNEAPOLIS — Monday's going to be cool and breezy, but temperatures will jump right back up above average on Tuesday.

Colder air rushing in to start the week will drop highs to the mid-20s in the Twin Cities. Wind chills will be in the single digits and teens.

WCCO

Tuesday will also be breezy, but temperatures will jump back into the upper 30s. After that, we'll likely be in the 40s until Christmas. Expect some sunshine most days.

Chances for a white Christmas remain extremely low, with the forecast looking mainly dry and warm.