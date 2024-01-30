NEXT Weather: Cooler, cloudy Tuesday before temps jump up again

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report from Jan. 30, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Temperatures will technically cool down on Tuesday, but they'll still be well above average.

The forecast high in the Twin Cities is around 40 degrees, with some morning clouds and a few isolated pockets of cold rain. Up north and in central Minnesota, things will top out in the upper 30s. Southern Minnesota will be a few degrees warmer.

Things dry out and warm up on Wednesday, with highs likely to hit the lower 50s, which would mark the second record high of the week after Monday. We'll also see more sunshine, which will continue for the rest of the week.

Temperatures return to the 40s on Thursday and will dip slightly below that on Friday. Then, it's back to the 40s for the weekend.

