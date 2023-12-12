NEXT Weather: Chilly Tuesday before midweek warm-up

NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. report from Dec. 12, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS — Tuesday is going to be cool and breezy, but much warmer temperatures are ahead this week.

The forecast high in the Twin Cities is around 29 degrees, with winds blowing about 10 to 20 mph.

By midweek, temperatures will once again be unseasonable. Highs go from the upper 30s on Wednesday to the upper 40s on Thursday. Temperatures stay in the 40s into the weekend. Expect a mix of sunny days and partly cloudy days throughout the week.

There's no precipitation in the forecast for the rest of the week, and most likely through next week as well.