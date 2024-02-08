NEXT Weather: Another heat record could be set Thursday, but it comes with showers

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from Feb. 8, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Showers are passing through the Twin Cities Thursday morning, and another daily heat record will likely be broken.

The day's forecast high is 52 degrees, which would break the current record of 50 that was set in 2002.

Most of the rain will stay north of the metro throughout the day, but a second wave is likely later in the afternoon further south.

Just a yucky morning. It's warm, but it's windy and wet. A morning for a heavier rain jacket. A bit of a break mid-morning but then we have another round later today. Updates on @WCCO #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/r9vNBenrWK — Joseph Dames (@JosephForecast) February 8, 2024

It will stay warm until a passing cold front arrives. It will also be breezy, with a chance for a thunderstorm.

Cooler air eventually moves in, dropping temps and also changing some of the rain over to snow. Some light accumulation is likely north of Interstate 94.

Everything clears by the weekend for a partly cloudy and somewhat cool forecast. Highs will drop down into the 30s.

Next week, up to Valentine's Day, should be above average and dry. There are some signs of cooler air near the end of the week.