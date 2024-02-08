Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

NEXT Weather: Another heat record could be set Thursday, but it comes with showers

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from Feb. 8, 2024
NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from Feb. 8, 2024 02:39

MINNEAPOLIS — Showers are passing through the Twin Cities Thursday morning, and another daily heat record will likely be broken.

The day's forecast high is 52 degrees, which would break the current record of 50 that was set in 2002.

Most of the rain will stay north of the metro throughout the day, but a second wave is likely later in the afternoon further south.  

It will stay warm until a passing cold front arrives. It will also be breezy, with a chance for a thunderstorm.

Cooler air eventually moves in, dropping temps and also changing some of the rain over to snow. Some light accumulation is likely north of Interstate 94.

Everything clears by the weekend for a partly cloudy and somewhat cool forecast. Highs will drop down into the 30s.

Next week, up to Valentine's Day, should be above average and dry. There are some signs of cooler air near the end of the week.

Joseph Dames
web-joseph-dames.jpg

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

First published on February 8, 2024 / 5:42 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.