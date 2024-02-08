6 daily warmth records already smashed this year in Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twin Cities set another daily record high on Thursday, just minutes into the afternoon.

By 12:03 p.m., the temperature hit 51 degrees, surpassing the old high of 50, set in 2002. As of 1 p.m., the temperature was still clmibing.

WCCO

This marks the third record temperature set this week and the sixth in 2024. Going back to Christmas Eve 2023, the Twin Cities have seen 10 record-warmth temperatures in 47 days:

Dec. 24, 2023: Record high (55) and low (45)

Dec. 25: Record high (54) and low (42)

Jan. 26, 2024: Record-warm low (35)

Jan. 29: Record high (50)

Jan. 31: Record high (55)

Feb. 6: Record high (57)

Feb. 7: Record-warm low (39)

Feb. 8: Record high (51, so far)

The Twin Cities has also seen a record high number of 50+ degree days this wintertime (12). That surpasses the eight recorded during the winter of 1980-1981. There's also been a record number of lows above freezing, with 12 — two more than the winter of 1877-1878, which is the warmest winter on record in the Twin Cities. The area averaged 29 degrees between the months of December and February that winter. Though there are still 21 days left in this winter, the Twin Cities are currently averaging 2.5 degrees warmer than 1877-1878.

Cooler air will move in Thursday, halting the record temperatures for the time being, but highs will still be above average into next week.