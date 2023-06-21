NEXT Weather: Air quality remains in effect for most of Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- An air quality alert remains in effect for most of Minnesota on Wednesday.

Excepting northern Minnesota, the entire state is under an alert through 9 p.m. Thursday. The air quality will degrade as the day goes on, reaching unhealthy levels by the afternoon.

CBS News

Highs will be in the lower 90s for much of the state, with comfortable dew points and plenty of sun. Temperatures will remain hot until Sunday, when highs could drop to a more seasonal range.

Showers and storms are possible up north Thursday, particularly later in the day. The Twin Cities could see some rain Friday afternoon, and there are storms possible both days this weekend.