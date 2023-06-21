City leaders, businesses tout plans ahead of Pride weekend, Taylor Swift concerts

MINNEAPOLIS -- It's perhaps the busiest weekend in Minneapolis since before the COVID-19 pandemic, and the city's leaders are confident they have a plan.

More than 500,000 people are expected to descend on the city this weekend, as megastar Taylor Swift hosts two sold-out shows at U.S. Bank Stadium at the same time the city hosts its annual Pride weekend.

"Our city is prepared," said Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, in a pun-filled press conference where he referenced 13 of Swift's songs. "Our visitors and guests are ready for it. This is going to be anything but a cruel summer."

Frey then declared the city to be renamed "Swift-iapolis" for the day on Friday.

Community Safety Commissioner Dr. Cedric Alexander touted his plan for "Operation Swift Summer" – a citywide public safety plan for the weekend. The plan includes multi-jurisdictional collaboration to ensure a safe event, he says.

The city is also expanding 311 services Friday through Sunday, as well as offering extended hours for metro transit trains and buses.

"I think this is an opportunity for this city," Alexander said. "We can be able to showcase our great city here."

Alexander and Frey referenced crime data for May of 2023, which they say rivals numbers seen prior to the pandemic – a massive drop compared to recent years.

The influx of visitors to the city is expected to return an economic benefit of millions of dollars – and business are preparing for the opportunity.

Inbound BrewCo is hosting a number of Taylor Swift-themed activities, including a photobooth and friendship bracelet making. They've even got custom "shimmering" beer – an ode to the singer and one of her most popular songs.

"We knew that with the concert being nearby, we were automatically going to have some people around," said General Manager Emily Elmer.