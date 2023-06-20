Calculator converts Minnesota's air quality level into cigarettes

MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota's never-ending winter made a quick change into an unprecedented season of never-ending air quality alerts.

Since mid-May, several alerts have been issued across the state due to Canadian wildfire smoke, ground-level ozone, or a combination of both.

Most alerts issued so far this year by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) have been in the "orange" zone, which means the air quality index (AQI) is between 101-150. That air poses a hazard to sensitive groups like seniors, children and teens, and people with breathing conditions.

But on June 14 of this year, the AQI reading in Minneapolis was 243, placing it in the "purple" zone, which is the second-highest tier. That reading was the highest ever recorded by the MPCA since they started keeping track of daily stats in 1980.

Anyone who spent any time outside that day could tell just how nasty the air was, but here's a bit of perspective that may help wrap your respiratory system around.

A user of the open-source software development website called Github created a calculator that transposes a given AQI value into cigarettes. On a normal day, the AQI level is between 0-50. On the high end of that range, breathing in that air in a 24-hour period is about equivalent to smoking 0.72 of an entire cigarette.

How about on that unprecedented day of hazardous air in Minneapolis? The AQI value of 243 means folks who spent most of their time outside on June 14 were breathing in particulate-rich air that was roughly equivalent to smoking 8.8 cigarettes.

The calculator, made by Github user "jasminedevv," based it's math on the work of researchers Richard A. Muller and Elizabeth A. Muller, which was first published by Berkeley Earth in 2015. The researchers created their own calculation by looking at the number of cigarettes sold annually in the U.S.; the number of people who died annually from smoking in the U.S.; and the number of people who died annually in China from hazardous air exposure.

According to their research, the worst daily AQI level ever recorded in the Chinese city of Shenyang was nearly 1,300 – five-times worse than Minneapolis' worst day. That's equivalent to smoking 63 cigarettes in a 24-hour period.

The MPCA says Minnesotans can expect several more air quality alerts this summer from wildfire smoke and ozone. The best way to protect yourself if you have to venture out on those hazardous days is to pull out a fresh N95 mask from your COVID-era junk drawer.

You can also do your part on those alert days by cutting back on driving, running gasoline-powered machines, and burning any wood.

And if you're a smoker, well, now may be the perfect time to quit.

