NEXT Weather: Air quality alert for southern half of state starts at noon

MINNEAPOLIS -- An air quality alert will be in effect for the southern half of Minnesota starting at noon Tuesday.

That alert will last until 8 p.m. and was prompted by high ground-level ozone. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency said those sensitive to unhealthy air quality, such people with breathing conditions or children, should take extra care when outside.

Temperatures across the board will be above average Tuesday, with the Twin Cities expected to hit a high of 84.

A cold front arrives Wednesday, dropping high temperatures to the upper 60s. Spotty showers will be possible north of the Twin Cities.

Thursday will be breezy, but temperatures will jump back to the mid-70s, and it'll be even warmer heading into the weekend.