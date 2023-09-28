NEXT Weather: Above average temps will continue into next week

Watch CBS News
MINNEAPOLIS — Much like the rest of the month, September will go out warmer than average, with highs hitting the 80s over the weekend.

Thursday won't be quite that warm, though temperatures will still be well above average. The Twin Cities will see a high of 74. It'll be warmer to the southwest and cooler to the northeast. The clouds should break down and clear out as the day goes on, allowing a bit more sunshine to come through.

Friday will be even warmer, with a high close to 80. Showers are possible, particularly to the west and north of the metro.

Highs will surpass 80 over the weekend and stay there into next week.

