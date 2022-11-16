NEXT Drive: More crashes, spinouts as snow continues to fall Wednesday
MONTICELLO, Minn. -- With light snow continuing Wednesday, road conditions remain slick in Minnesota for the morning commute, so stay cautious on the roads.
Multiple accidents have been observed on MnDOT traffic cameras, including a semi that slid into a ditch on Interstate 94 near Monticello.
RELATED: NEXT Weather: More light snow before bitter cold arrives
The incident has caused major traffic backups, almost half way to Albertville. As of 7:18 a.m., crews were working to remove the semi from the ditch.
Other incidents include:
- I-35E at I-494 also in Mendota Heights area
- Interstate 35E at Wagon Wheel Trail in Mendota Heights area
Temperatures in the Twin Cities will start in the low 30s on Wednesday, then fall throughout the day. The high on Thursday will be in the mid-20s.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.