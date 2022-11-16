NEXT Drive: More crashes, spinouts as snow continues to fall Wednesday

NEXT Drive: More crashes, spinouts as slick conditions on roads continue

MONTICELLO, Minn. -- With light snow continuing Wednesday, road conditions remain slick in Minnesota for the morning commute, so stay cautious on the roads.

Multiple accidents have been observed on MnDOT traffic cameras, including a semi that slid into a ditch on Interstate 94 near Monticello.

The incident has caused major traffic backups, almost half way to Albertville. As of 7:18 a.m., crews were working to remove the semi from the ditch.

Another look from 94 east bound near Monticello as crews work to remove a semi in the ditch. Right lane is closed to traffic causing major backups almost half way to Albertville @WCCO pic.twitter.com/ERVReFaDp3 — Pauleen Le (@PauleenLe) November 16, 2022

Other incidents include:

I-35E at I-494 also in Mendota Heights area

Interstate 35E at Wagon Wheel Trail in Mendota Heights area

Temperatures in the Twin Cities will start in the low 30s on Wednesday, then fall throughout the day. The high on Thursday will be in the mid-20s.