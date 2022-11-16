NEXT Weather: More light snow before bitter cold arrives

MINNEAPOLIS -- Light snow will continue on-and-off Wednesday and Thursday, though it won't amount to much accumulation.

There will be dry periods in between scattered snow showers and flurries over the next couple of days. Only about another half inch should fall.

Wednesday morning's snow is leading to another rough commute. Crashes are a common sight on interstates, including on westbound Interstate 94 in Monticello, where a semi truck slid into the ditch.

It’s a mess on the roads this morning…and we’re just getting to rush hour. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/h9oBAlo3jf — A.J. Hilton (@AJHilton_News) November 16, 2022

Temperatures in the Twin Cities will start in the low 30s on Wednesday, then fall throughout the day. The high on Thursday will be in the mid-20s.

A more significant cooldown arrives Friday, when temperatures fall into the teens. We'll get a break from the snow that day.

Saturday will be another cold one, with flurries possible.

Things start to warm up on Sunday, and by Tuesday of next week, we should be above freezing again.