Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

NEXT Weather: More light snow before bitter cold arrives

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 6 a.m. report
NEXT Weather: 6 a.m. report 02:24

MINNEAPOLIS -- Light snow will continue on-and-off Wednesday and Thursday, though it won't amount to much accumulation.

There will be dry periods in between scattered snow showers and flurries over the next couple of days. Only about another half inch should fall.

Wednesday morning's snow is leading to another rough commute. Crashes are a common sight on interstates, including on westbound Interstate 94 in Monticello, where a semi truck slid into the ditch.

More crashes, spinouts as snow continues to fall 01:30

Temperatures in the Twin Cities will start in the low 30s on Wednesday, then fall throughout the day. The high on Thursday will be in the mid-20s.

c608270048581eabf3f0e6a8f891cdfb.jpg
CBS News

A more significant cooldown arrives Friday, when temperatures fall into the teens. We'll get a break from the snow that day.

Saturday will be another cold one, with flurries possible.

Things start to warm up on Sunday, and by Tuesday of next week, we should be above freezing again.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on November 16, 2022 / 5:50 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.