Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

NEXT Weather Alert: Heavy rainfall, strong wind gusts Friday

By Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. forecast from Oct. 13, 2023
NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. forecast from Oct. 13, 2023 02:42

MINNEAPOLIS — Friday will feature steady rain and hefty gusts of wind, making it a NEXT Weather Alert day.

Precipitation will fall heavily at times in the morning. Flooding and severe weather aren't expected, but the rain is certainly beneficial for our drought.

The Twin Cities is expected to get 2-3 inches total, while those up north will likely see little to no rain.

Strong winds will persist, too, with gusts up to 35 mph.  

snapshot.jpg
WCCO

Temperatures will barely move Friday, staying in the 40s.

The rain will wrap up late Friday night, but a stray shower is still possible Saturday, and the clouds linger along with some breezes, with gusts to 25 mph.

Expect drier conditions for the end of the weekend and into early next week, with sunshine eventually getting us back to the upper 50s by mid-week.

Adam Del Rosso

Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.

First published on October 13, 2023 / 5:24 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.