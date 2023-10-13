NEXT Weather Alert: Heavy rainfall, strong wind gusts Friday

NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. forecast from Oct. 13, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS — Friday will feature steady rain and hefty gusts of wind, making it a NEXT Weather Alert day.

Precipitation will fall heavily at times in the morning. Flooding and severe weather aren't expected, but the rain is certainly beneficial for our drought.

The Twin Cities is expected to get 2-3 inches total, while those up north will likely see little to no rain.

Strong winds will persist, too, with gusts up to 35 mph.

WCCO

Temperatures will barely move Friday, staying in the 40s.

The rain will wrap up late Friday night, but a stray shower is still possible Saturday, and the clouds linger along with some breezes, with gusts to 25 mph.

Expect drier conditions for the end of the weekend and into early next week, with sunshine eventually getting us back to the upper 50s by mid-week.