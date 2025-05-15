Video shows Wisconsin students on bus with what appears to be a funnel cloud in distance

Several social media videos are making the rounds showing kids on a Wisconsin school bus during Thursday's tornado warning.

The video shows kids in the New Richmond, Wisconsin area, on a moving school bus. A brief glimpse of ominous skies and what appears to be a funnel cloud can also be seen.

Jessica Turner

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for the New Richmond area, lasting until 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon. The NWS stated as of 3:30 p.m. they were getting several reports of a tornado between Hammond and New Richmond.

The school district partners with Kobussen Buses, Ltd, according to the district website.

The students sheltered in place at the bus drivers house.