Video shows Wisconsin students on bus with what appears to be a funnel cloud in distance

Chloe Rosen
Several social media videos are making the rounds showing kids on a Wisconsin school bus during Thursday's tornado warning. 

The video shows kids in the New Richmond, Wisconsin area, on a moving school bus. A brief glimpse of ominous skies and what appears to be a funnel cloud can also be seen. 

Jessica Turner

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for the New Richmond area, lasting until 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon. The NWS stated as of 3:30 p.m. they were getting several reports of a tornado between Hammond and New Richmond. 

The school district partners with Kobussen Buses, Ltd, according to the district website. 

The students sheltered in place at the bus drivers house. 

