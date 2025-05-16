EF-2 tornado touched down in New Richmond, Wisconsin, NWS says

An EF-2 tornado touched down in New Richmond, Wisconsin during Thursday evening's severe storms, the National Weather Service says.

There were more than a dozen tornado warnings and multiple observed tornadoes across Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Video captured children on a New Richmond school bus watching the tornado in the distance. A fast-acting school bus driver took the students, as well as kids on another bus, to his shed to ride out the storm.

According to the NWS, crews are also investigating damage in St. Croix, Dunn and Barron counties in western Wisconsin. There are also reports of damage in Rusk County, Wisconsin.

The NWS says there are also tornado and damage reports in western Minnesota, including in Chippewa, Swift and western Stearns counties. Officials are determining if they need to send crews to survey the damage.