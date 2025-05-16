Watch CBS News
Weather

EF-2 tornado touched down in New Richmond, Wisconsin, NWS says

By
Aki Nace
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Aki Nace has been a web producer for CBS Minnesota since 2019. She covers breaking news and makes short-form documentary films.
Read Full Bio
Aki Nace

/ CBS Minnesota

An EF-2 tornado touched down in New Richmond, Wisconsin during Thursday evening's severe storms, the National Weather Service says.

There were more than a dozen tornado warnings and multiple observed tornadoes across Minnesota and Wisconsin. 

Video captured children on a New Richmond school bus watching the tornado in the distance. A fast-acting school bus driver took the students, as well as kids on another bus, to his shed to ride out the storm.

new-richmond-tornado-travis-damico.jpg

According to the NWS, crews are also investigating damage in St. Croix, Dunn and Barron counties in western Wisconsin. There are also reports of damage in Rusk County, Wisconsin. 

The NWS says there are also tornado and damage reports in western Minnesota, including in Chippewa, Swift and western Stearns counties. Officials are determining if they need to send crews to survey the damage.

Aki Nace

Aki Nace has been a web producer for CBS Minnesota since 2019. She covers breaking news and makes short-form documentary films.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.