New holiday movie "When Christmas was Young" hits CBS this Sunday

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Award-winning singer-songwriter Sheryl Crow will executive produce and write the title song for WHEN CHRISTMAS WAS YOUNG, a Nashville music-themed movie from a script by screenwriter and bestselling novelist Robert Tate Miller ("Hope at Christmas," Forever Christmas). The story follows a headstrong music manager (Tyler Hilton) in desperate need of a hit song for his last remaining client, who finds himself falling for a gifted singer-songwriter (Karen David) with abandoned dreams of making it big, as he attempts to secure the rights to a Christmas song she wrote years ago. 

Tom Mazza, David Calvert-Jones and Karen Glass (Everywhere Studios) will executive produce, together with executive producers Shawn Williamson and Jamie Goehring for Lighthouse Pictures. WHEN CHRISTMAS WAS YOUNG airs Sunday, December 18 at 8:30pm ET & 8:00pm PT on CBS, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

First published on December 15, 2022 / 9:11 AM

