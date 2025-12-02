DNR's EagleCam now live for the season, with a better view of the nest

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources' popular EagleCam is now live, with a better view to boot.

The DNR said its camera shows the same active nest as last season, but "the camera has been repositioned and an antenna has been added to offer a sharper image."

The eagles will be courting and improving their nest this month, according to the DNR, and will likely have two or three eggs by mid-February. Last season, the cam couple welcomed two eaglets.

Another livestream on the DNR site shows the previous EagleCam site, where in 2023, the nest that had been featured for a decade fell after a snowstorm. The pair of eagles that used the nest still visit the area occasionally, the agency said. In 2024, the DNR debuted a new EagleCam at that site, but the featured couple left the nest soon after for a better spot nearby.

A few months after last year's eaglets were born, a mother duck took over the EagleCam nest and eventually welcomed a flock of ducklings.

The launch of this season's EagleCam comes on Giving Tuesday. Accordingly, the DNR is encouraging donations to the Nongame Wildlife Fund, which supports maintenance and repairs for the EagleCam.