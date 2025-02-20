2 eggs laid in DNR's EagleCam nest, agency says

Avid viewers of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources' EagleCam may see some new additions in the coming weeks.

The DNR said Thursday that there are two eggs in the featured nest. The agency believes the first egg was laid on Valentine's Day, with the second coming three days later.

More eggs may come in the next few days, the agency said, and signs of a chick could appear as early as March 19.

A new EagleCam made its debut late last year after the nest previously featured collapsed to the ground following an April 2023 snowstorm. After the new camera went up, the eagle couple featured began building a new nest and eventually moved into it full time. The DNR said it was too late in the breeding season to move the camera, but the agency pointed it at the new nest.

The eggs are not visible on the livestream, but viewers will occasionally be able to see the adult eagles incubating them.

The DNR said viewers can expect increased activity in the nest until the eggs hatch.