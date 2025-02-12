DNR's EagleCam couple elopes to new nest

MINNEAPOLIS — The celebrity eagles who star in Minnesota's favorite reality show — the Department of Natural Resources' EagleCam — are apparently attempting to shun the spotlight.

The DNR debuted a brand-new EagleCam along the Mississippi River, featuring a new nest, late last year. But after the camera's installation, the chosen birds began building another nest nearby. On Wednesday, the department said it appears the eagles are set to use the new nest for breeding season.

The DNR said it has pointed the camera at the new nest, but it's too late in the breeding season to move the camera for a better view. You can still see the birds and nest via the livestream, but the view is obscured by branches.

Viewers are likely to see courtship displays in the weeks ahead, the DNR said, preceding the female's egg-laying and, eventually, the birth of a new eaglet or eaglets.

A snowstorm in April 2023 caused the previous nest to fall 100 feet from its perch, killing the eaglet inside and causing the EagleCam to go dark.

The EagleCam has been allowing Minnesotans an up-close look at the beloved birds for more than a decade.