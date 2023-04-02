Eaglet dies after DNR's EagleCam nest falls out of tree

Eaglet dies after DNR's EagleCam nest falls out of tree

MINNEAPOLIS -- The eaglet who hatched on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources' EagleCam livestream last week has died after its nest fell from its tree Sunday morning.

The fall happened just before 8 a.m. The livestream showed the camera and trees shaking, possibly due to strong winds.

On Facebook, the DNR wrote that it found the chick, but it did not survive the fall.

Update: We have found the chick. It did not survive the fall. If you know where the nest is, we ask that you refrain... Posted by Minnesota Nongame Wildlife Program on Sunday, April 2, 2023

"If you ask where the nest is, we ask that you refrain from visiting," the DNR wrote.

Minnesota DNR

WCCO has reached out to the DNR for more information.

On March 26, an egg in the nest hatched. The DNR said everything was looking up for the eaglet.

The Minnesota DNR EagleCam is in its 10th year. The female eagle there now has been nesting there for four years.

