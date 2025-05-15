Watch CBS News
Ducklings spotted in DNR's EagleCam nest

By
Anthony Bettin
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Anthony Bettin is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.
Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

Mama duck takes over Minnesota DNR's Eagle Cam
Mama duck takes over Minnesota DNR's Eagle Cam 00:35

A mallard who commandeered a nest featured on Minnesota's EagleCam now has company in the pilfered dwelling.

At least eight ducklings were seen on the live stream on Thursday, though some of them left the nest throughout the day. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources previously said the ducklings should survive the drop to the ground.

inx-dnr-eagle-cam-chicks-051525.jpg
Minnesota DNR

Despite that, the DNR advises caution when watching the live stream due to the ducks' proximity to an active bald eagle nest.

The mother was first spotted in the vacated eagle nest on April 13, with eggs appearing three days later. The nest was vacant because the eagles featured on the live stream built and moved to another nest nearby.

The eagle couple welcomed two eaglets this breeding season, the DNR said.

A DNR spokesperson said in the decade-plus the EagleCam has been in operation, the agency has never seen a duck take over a nest.

Note: The video above originally aired April 24, 2025.

Anthony Bettin

