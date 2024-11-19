New bald eagle pair to be featured on DNR EagleCam

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says a new nest and bald eagle pair will be featured in this year's EagleCam.

The pair has been at their nest for at least four years, the DNR said, and has successfully reared several broods of eaglets.

In 2023, the EagleCam feed was cut in April after a snowstorm caused the nest to fall 100 feet from its perch, killing the eaglet inside. The DNR said the nest, which was resting on a dead branch, was about 20 years old and likely weighed around 2,000 pounds.

The camera was reactivated in November, and will continue to operate in addition to the new camera. The eagle couple remained loyal to the area and built a nest about half a mile from the original location.

However, because electricity could not be run to the original EagleCam pair's new nest, the DNR says the camera is in "tour view," showcasing a variety of panoramic views of the pair's habitat.

The DNR has operated the EagleCam for 12 years in large part to raise awareness for the nongame wildlife program, which relies heavily on donations.

"While the DNR EagleCam brings Minnesota wildlife into homes and schools in an exciting and educational way, the Nongame Wildlife Program has helped restore and support populations of eagles, loons and many other species," said DNR Ecological and Water Resources Division Director Katie Smith.

The DNR turns on the EagleCam each November as the pair starts to court each other and upgrades their nest. My mid-February, they typically have two or three eggs, which the adults incubate for about 35 days.

Both cameras will be available for viewing on Thursday.