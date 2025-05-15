Minnesota fallen officers among those honored during National Police Week memorial service

Several Minnesota police officers killed in the line of duty will be remembered during a memorial service in Washington D.C. Thursday morning.

The memorial service is part of the National Police Week, an event which brings law enforcement and families together to pay homage to those killed. This year, roughly 350 fallen police officers will be memorialized.

Minnesota officers include Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge, who were shot and killed in February 2024 along with firefighter paramedic Adam Finseth.

Other Minnesota officers being remembered include Jesse Branch, of Red Lake Nation Police; National Park Service Ranger Kevin Grossheim; and Minneapolis Police Officer Jamal Mitchell.

How to watch

What: A memorial service honoring the officers who were killed in the line of duty.

A memorial service honoring the officers who were killed in the line of duty. When: 11 a.m. CT

11 a.m. CT Where: Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C. How to watch: You can watch the memorial service live in the player above, on CBS News Minnesota or on Pluto TV.

The 101 Market and Garden Center raised funds to help send the families of Elmstrand, Ruge and Finseth — as well as the entire Burnsville Police Department — to Washington, D.C. to attend the memorial.

The officers' names were read aloud during a candlelight vigil Tuesday on the National Mall.

"It is just a really powerful and moving thing, and you could see the emotion in people's eyes," Burnsville Police Dep. Chief Matt Smith told WCCO News. "We've been waiting a long time for this week and this event to honor Matt and Paul and Adam."

Finseth was honored in early May as part of National Firefighter Memorial Weekend.

This story will be updated.