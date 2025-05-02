Fallen Burnsville first responder Adam Finseth to be honored at National Firefighters Memorial

Here's how the memory of a fallen Burnsville firefighter is being honored

Dozens of Burnsville firefighters and their families are headed to Maryland to honor firefighter and paramedic Adam Finseth during this weekend's National Firefighter Memorial Weekend events.

The program includes a candlelight vigil and memorial service at the National Firefighter Memorial in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

"I think coming together and everybody moving forward is the best way to honor him," Burnsville Fire Chief BJ Jungmann told WCCO. "It still weights on everybody's mind every day, right? We all miss Adam and not having him there to support us and talk to us and serve alongside us is heavy on everybody."

Finseth was shot and killed in February 2024, along with Burnsville police officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge.

Finseth, 40, was a firefighter and SWAT paramedic in the city since 2019. The Savage, Minnesota, resident also served as a water rescue trainer and was a member of Burnsville's Health and Wellness Committee. Jungmann says Finseth previously worked with the fire departments in Savage and Hastings.

Finseth was also a volunteer youth baseball coach for Prior Lake/Savage, according to the Prior Lake Athletics for Youth Facebook page. He served in the Army's Bravo Company 1st Battalion 327th Infantry during Operation Iraqi Freedom, according to his LinkedIn page.