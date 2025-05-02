Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Fallen Burnsville first responder Adam Finseth to be honored at National Firefighters Memorial

By
Jonah Kaplan
Jonah Kaplan
Investigative Reporter
Jonah Kaplan is WCCO and CBS News Minnesota's investigative reporter and has built a strong reputation for his balanced and in-depth coverage of high-impact issues including the economy, immigration, education, public safety, and the military, among others.
Read Full Bio
Jonah Kaplan

/ CBS Minnesota

Here's how the memory of a fallen Burnsville firefighter is being honored
Here's how the memory of a fallen Burnsville firefighter is being honored 02:05

Dozens of Burnsville firefighters and their families are headed to Maryland to honor firefighter and paramedic Adam Finseth during this weekend's National Firefighter Memorial Weekend events.

The program includes a candlelight vigil and memorial service at the National Firefighter Memorial in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

"I think coming together and everybody moving forward is the best way to honor him," Burnsville Fire Chief BJ Jungmann told WCCO. "It still weights on everybody's mind every day, right? We all miss Adam and not having him there to support us and talk to us and serve alongside us is heavy on everybody."

Finseth was shot and killed in February 2024, along with Burnsville police officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge.

Finseth, 40, was a firefighter and SWAT paramedic in the city since 2019. The Savage, Minnesota, resident also served as a water rescue trainer and was a member of Burnsville's Health and Wellness Committee. Jungmann says Finseth previously worked with the fire departments in Savage and Hastings.

Finseth was also a volunteer youth baseball coach for Prior Lake/Savage, according to the Prior Lake Athletics for Youth Facebook page. He served in the Army's Bravo Company 1st Battalion 327th Infantry during Operation Iraqi Freedom, according to his LinkedIn page.

Jonah Kaplan
web-jonah-kaplan-1.jpg

Jonah Kaplan is WCCO and CBS News Minnesota's investigative reporter and has built a strong reputation for his balanced and in-depth coverage of high-impact issues including the economy, immigration, education, public safety, and the military, among others.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.