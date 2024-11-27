2 killed in northern Minnesota crash, including Red Lake officer

Multi-vehicle crash occurs outside HCMC, and more headlines

Multi-vehicle crash occurs outside HCMC, and more headlines

Multi-vehicle crash occurs outside HCMC, and more headlines

RED LAKE, Minn. — A Red Lake Department of Public Safety officer was one of two people killed in a crash in the northern Minnesota community Wednesday morning.

The department said officer Jesse Branch and Alan Lussier Jr. died in a crash on Highway 1 just east of Red Lake. No one else was involved in the crash.

Lussier was a member of the Red Lake Band of Chippewa, the department said.

The Minnesota State Patrol and FBI are investigating the crash.

Red Lake Tribal Council Chairman Darrell Seki ordered flags at tribal buildings be flown at half-staff to honor the dead.

"Our condolences, thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones during this difficult time," the council said.

A procession for Branch drove through Beltrami County Wednesday, according to the sheriff's office there.

Beltrami County Sheriff's Office