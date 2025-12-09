Submissions now open for MnDOT's latest Name a Snowplow contest

Brush off your best puns and defrost your pop culture references, because the Minnesota Department of Transportation's Name a Snowplow contest is back.

Submissions for the 2025 contest are open through noon on Dec. 19. MnDOT staff will review and whittle down the submissions, then open the process to a public vote in January. Eight names will be chosen, one for each of MnDOT's districts.

There are a few rules for submissions: one per person, no vulgarities, no political names and no past winners. They're also limited to 30 characters.

Last year's winners are below.

We're Off To See The Blizzard

Snowtorious B.I.G.

Plowabunga!

Anthony Sledwards

You're Welcome

Don'tcha Snow

Skol Plow

I Came, I Thaw, I Conquered

Other past winners include Blader Tot Hotdish, Beyonsleigh and Ctrl Salt Delete. This is the sixth year of the contest.

MnDOT has about 800 snowplows across the state.