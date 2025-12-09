Watch CBS News
Submissions now open for MnDOT's latest Name a Snowplow contest

By
Anthony Bettin
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Anthony Bettin is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.
Brush off your best puns and defrost your pop culture references, because the Minnesota Department of Transportation's Name a Snowplow contest is back.

Submissions for the 2025 contest are open through noon on Dec. 19. MnDOT staff will review and whittle down the submissions, then open the process to a public vote in January. Eight names will be chosen, one for each of MnDOT's districts.

There are a few rules for submissions: one per person, no vulgarities, no political names and no past winners. They're also limited to 30 characters.

Last year's winners are below.

  • We're Off To See The Blizzard
  • Snowtorious B.I.G.
  • Plowabunga!
  • Anthony Sledwards
  • You're Welcome
  • Don'tcha Snow
  • Skol Plow
  • I Came, I Thaw, I Conquered

Other past winners include Blader Tot Hotdish, Beyonsleigh and Ctrl Salt Delete. This is the sixth year of the contest.

MnDOT has about 800 snowplows across the state.

