Submissions now open for MnDOT's latest Name a Snowplow contest
Brush off your best puns and defrost your pop culture references, because the Minnesota Department of Transportation's Name a Snowplow contest is back.
Submissions for the 2025 contest are open through noon on Dec. 19. MnDOT staff will review and whittle down the submissions, then open the process to a public vote in January. Eight names will be chosen, one for each of MnDOT's districts.
There are a few rules for submissions: one per person, no vulgarities, no political names and no past winners. They're also limited to 30 characters.
Last year's winners are below.
- We're Off To See The Blizzard
- Snowtorious B.I.G.
- Plowabunga!
- Anthony Sledwards
- You're Welcome
- Don'tcha Snow
- Skol Plow
- I Came, I Thaw, I Conquered
Other past winners include Blader Tot Hotdish, Beyonsleigh and Ctrl Salt Delete. This is the sixth year of the contest.
MnDOT has about 800 snowplows across the state.