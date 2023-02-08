Watch CBS News
Local News

MnDOT announces snowplow naming contest winners, includes "Blizzo" and "Han Snowlo"

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MnDOT announces snowplow naming contest winners, includes "Blizzo" and "Han Snowlo"
MnDOT announces snowplow naming contest winners, includes "Blizzo" and "Han Snowlo" 00:53

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation has revealed this year's winners of the popular "Name a Snowplow" contest. 

"Yer a Blizzard, Harry" and "Blizzo" were among the top most popular names. Over 64,000 voters cast a ballot in the contest.

Here's the entire list in order of popularity: 

  • Yer a Blizzard, Harry – District 8 (Southwest Minnesota)
  • Blizzo – Metro District (Twin Cities)
  • Clearopathtra – District 1 (Northeast Minnesota)
  • Better Call Salt – District 3 (Central Minnesota)
  • Han Snowlo – District 7 (South Central Minnesota)
  • Blader Tot Hotdish – District 2 (Northwest Minnesota)
  • Scoop! There it is – District 6 (Southeast Minnesota)
  • Sleetwood Mac – District 4 (West Central Minnesota)

Last year, "Betty Whiteout" and "Ctrl Salt Delete" were among the winning names. 

More information about all 60 finalists can be found here.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on February 8, 2023 / 9:30 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.