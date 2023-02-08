MnDOT announces snowplow naming contest winners, includes "Blizzo" and "Han Snowlo"
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation has revealed this year's winners of the popular "Name a Snowplow" contest.
"Yer a Blizzard, Harry" and "Blizzo" were among the top most popular names. Over 64,000 voters cast a ballot in the contest.
Here's the entire list in order of popularity:
- Yer a Blizzard, Harry – District 8 (Southwest Minnesota)
- Blizzo – Metro District (Twin Cities)
- Clearopathtra – District 1 (Northeast Minnesota)
- Better Call Salt – District 3 (Central Minnesota)
- Han Snowlo – District 7 (South Central Minnesota)
- Blader Tot Hotdish – District 2 (Northwest Minnesota)
- Scoop! There it is – District 6 (Southeast Minnesota)
- Sleetwood Mac – District 4 (West Central Minnesota)
Last year, "Betty Whiteout" and "Ctrl Salt Delete" were among the winning names.
More information about all 60 finalists can be found here.
