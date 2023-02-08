MnDOT announces snowplow naming contest winners, includes "Blizzo" and "Han Snowlo"

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation has revealed this year's winners of the popular "Name a Snowplow" contest.

"Yer a Blizzard, Harry" and "Blizzo" were among the top most popular names. Over 64,000 voters cast a ballot in the contest.

Here's the entire list in order of popularity:

Yer a Blizzard, Harry – District 8 (Southwest Minnesota)

– District 8 (Southwest Minnesota) Blizzo – Metro District (Twin Cities)



– Metro District (Twin Cities) Clearopathtra – District 1 (Northeast Minnesota)



– District 1 (Northeast Minnesota) Better Call Salt – District 3 (Central Minnesota)



– District 3 (Central Minnesota) Han Snowlo – District 7 (South Central Minnesota)



– District 7 (South Central Minnesota) Blader Tot Hotdish – District 2 (Northwest Minnesota)



– District 2 (Northwest Minnesota) Scoop! There it is – District 6 (Southeast Minnesota)



– District 6 (Southeast Minnesota) Sleetwood Mac – District 4 (West Central Minnesota)



Last year, "Betty Whiteout" and "Ctrl Salt Delete" were among the winning names.

More information about all 60 finalists can be found here.