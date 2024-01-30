Taylor Drift, Dolly Plowton among MnDOT's Name a Snowplow winners

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The eight winners of the state's Name a Snowplow contest were announced Tuesday by Gov. Tim Walz, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Here are the winning names, in order of amount of votes:

Taylor Drift – District 2 (Northwest Minnesota)

– District 2 (Northwest Minnesota) Clark W. Blizzwald – District 3 (Central Minnesota)

– District 3 (Central Minnesota) Dolly Plowton – District 1 (Northeast Minnesota)

– District 1 (Northeast Minnesota) Waipahinte (Dakota word for "snowplow") – District 8 (Southwest Minnesota)

(Dakota word for "snowplow") – District 8 (Southwest Minnesota) Beyonsleigh – District 4 (West Central Minnesota)

– District 4 (West Central Minnesota) You're Killin' Me Squalls – District 6 (Southeast Minnesota)

– District 6 (Southeast Minnesota) Fast and Flurrious – District 7 (South Central Minnesota)

– District 7 (South Central Minnesota) Barbie's Dream Plow – Metro District (Twin Cities)c

"Whether it's a November election or a snowplow naming contest, you can count on Minnesotans to turn out and vote," Walz said. "Thank you to the Minnesotans who submitted creative names and voted for their favorites, and a big thank you to our snowplow drivers who are always ready to keep our roads safe and help us get to work, school, and back home safely."

This was the fourth year of the contest.

More than 32,500 voters cast a ballot in the contest.

Past winners include Han Snowlo, Ctrl Salt Delete, Ope, Just Gonna Plow Right Past Ya and Plowy McPlowFace .

To look at all of the 49 finalists this year, go to MnDOT's website.

