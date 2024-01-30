Watch CBS News
Local News

Taylor Drift, Dolly Plowton among MnDOT's Name a Snowplow winners

By Johnny Kahner

/ CBS Minnesota

Morning headlines from Jan. 30, 2024
Morning headlines from Jan. 30, 2024 01:37

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The eight winners of the state's Name a Snowplow contest were announced Tuesday by Gov. Tim Walz, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Here are the winning names, in order of amount of votes:

  • Taylor Drift – District 2 (Northwest Minnesota)
  • Clark W. Blizzwald – District 3 (Central Minnesota)
  • Dolly Plowton – District 1 (Northeast Minnesota)
  • Waipahinte (Dakota word for "snowplow") – District 8 (Southwest Minnesota)
  • Beyonsleigh – District 4 (West Central Minnesota)
  • You're Killin' Me Squalls – District 6 (Southeast Minnesota)
  • Fast and Flurrious – District 7 (South Central Minnesota)
  • Barbie's Dream Plow – Metro District (Twin Cities)c

"Whether it's a November election or a snowplow naming contest, you can count on Minnesotans to turn out and vote," Walz said. "Thank you to the Minnesotans who submitted creative names and voted for their favorites, and a big thank you to our snowplow drivers who are always ready to keep our roads safe and help us get to work, school, and back home safely."

MORE NEWS: Vote now for Taylor Drift, Beyonsleigh and other MnDOT snowplow names

This was the fourth year of the contest.

More than 32,500 voters cast a ballot in the contest.

Past winners include Han Snowlo, Ctrl Salt Delete, Ope, Just Gonna Plow Right Past Ya and Plowy McPlowFace .

To look at all of the 49 finalists this year, go to MnDOT's website.

MORE NEWS: MnDOT's new emergency alert system: What you need to know

Johnny Kahner

Johnny Kahner is a Digital Content Producer at WCCO. He primarily covers Minnesota sports for the website.

First published on January 30, 2024 / 3:12 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.