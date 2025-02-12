Officials announce winners of MnDOT's Name a Snowplow contest, including Anthony Sledwards

Ring camera captures part of Minneapolis crime spree, and more headlines

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Officials on Wednesday morning announced the winners of this year's Name a Snowplow contest.

Gov. Tim Walz and Minnesota Department of Transportation Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger revealed the eight winning names at a news conference:

We're Off To See The Blizzard

Snowtorious B.I.G.

Plowabunga!

Anthony Sledwards

You're Welcome

Don'tcha Snow

Skol Plow

I Came, I Thaw, I Conquered

Each plow will serve one of MnDOT's eight districts.

More than 7,300 names were submitted for this year's contest and the list was shortened to 50 finalists last month.

This is the fifth year of the state agency's contest, which allows the public to name a plow in each of the agency's eight districts across the state.

Winning names of previous years include Taylor Drift, Dolly Plowton, Plowy McPlowFace, Darth Blader and Blizzard of Oz.