Watch CBS News
Weather

Officials announce winners of MnDOT's Name a Snowplow contest, including Anthony Sledwards

By Nick Lentz, Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

Ring camera captures part of Minneapolis crime spree, and more headlines
Ring camera captures part of Minneapolis crime spree, and more headlines 05:20

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Officials on Wednesday morning announced the winners of this year's Name a Snowplow contest.

Gov. Tim Walz and Minnesota Department of Transportation Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger revealed the eight winning names at a news conference:

  • We're Off To See The Blizzard
  • Snowtorious B.I.G.
  • Plowabunga!
  • Anthony Sledwards
  • You're Welcome
  • Don'tcha Snow
  • Skol Plow
  • I Came, I Thaw, I Conquered

Each plow will serve one of MnDOT's eight districts.

More than 7,300 names were submitted for this year's contest and the list was shortened to 50 finalists last month

This is the fifth year of the state agency's contest, which allows the public to name a plow in each of the agency's eight districts across the state.   

Winning names of previous years include Taylor Drift, Dolly Plowton, Plowy McPlowFace, Darth Blader and Blizzard of Oz.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.