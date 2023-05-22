Minnesota's potholes are the worst in the nation, study shows

MINNEAPOLIS -- Most Minnesota drivers could tell you the state's potholes are the worst in the nation, but now there's data to back up that assertion.

According to QuoteWizard, Minnesota ranks No. 1 in the nation for pothole problems. QuoteWizard compiled the rankings by analyzing Google search statistics from this year.

"We found that Minnesota has more searches for pothole-related complaints than any other state," QuoteWizard said.

Individual cities were also ranked, and two Minnesota cities landed in the top 10. Minneapolis ranked second behind Los Angeles, while Duluth came in at No. 7.

Per a AAA survey, pothole-related repairs cost drivers $406 on average.