Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

MnROAD's quest to make Minnesota roads pothole proof

By David Schuman

/ CBS Minnesota

MnROAD's quest to make Minnesota roads pothole proof
MnROAD's quest to make Minnesota roads pothole proof 01:56

OTSEGO, Minn. – Minnesota is making some progress on its massive pothole problem.

In Minneapolis, crews have used around 2,000 tons of hot mix to patch up streets throughout the city

At the state level, engineers with MnROAD's research facility in Otsego are working on solutions.

"We're looking right now on researching a lot of different ways to be building roads in a smarter fashion," said Ben Worel, an operations engineer. "Uniformity [in construction] is king. That's what you're looking for and providing the tools for these operators of the different construction equipment."

Part of the research includes finding mixtures of materials less impacted by water, which contributes to potholes forming.  

10p-pkg-mndot-pothole-l-wcco3b0j.jpg
CBS

Thousands of sensors monitor dozens of road materials over miles of track at the facility. They pick up data like temperature, moisture levels and the amount of bend in the concrete.

"Trying things on a small scale here at our facility can lead towards implementation throughout the state," Worel said.

MORE: What's the difference between "cold" and "hot" mixes for filling potholes?

Worel says saying goodbye to potholes permanently is probably a pipe dream though, as long as all different kinds of roads exist built across many years.

"There's a balancing act here on how you balance your money and get the best performance for your network," he said.

Another focus of the state's research is on more environmentally sustainable mixtures that use less cement.

David Schuman
screen-shot-2022-06-08-at-4-11-24-pm.png

David joined the WCCO team in April 2020, previously working at CBS 58 in Milwaukee. Prior to that, he worked in Las Vegas. While there, David covered several stories in the national spotlight, including the October 1 mass shooting and political visits from President Barack Obama and candidates Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.

First published on May 1, 2023 / 10:00 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.