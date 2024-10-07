Minnesotans in Florida brace for impact of Hurricane Milton

MINNEAPOLIS — There are mandatory evacuation orders for places like Fort Myers Beach, a popular spot for many Minnesotans.

Past experiences are helping them ready for Hurricane Milton, which is developing into a Category 5 hurricane and hurtling towards Florida's Gulf Coast.

"This is the first time where we are on top of it. We've spent days putting things on the top level," said XXX.

The Mannella family is originally from Minnesota, but moved south to Fort Myers Beach. Hurricane Ian forced them to rebuild portions of their home. With Hurricane Milton barreling towards the coast, it's possible they might have to rebuild all over again.

"For me, thinking about that and people's health and safety, another cleanout and round, gives me stress, and quite frankly tears," said Christine Mannella. "It's the personal memories. It's the journals, the digital storage things."

The emergency evacuation order means the city is shutting off utilities Tuesday afternoon. Mari Torgerson, another Minnesota native, showed us her homes' new sandbags and cinder block stilts.

"I think we know somethings different. We're prepping different than what we did the last time. I don't think anyone thought an Ian was possible but we know it is now," Torgerson said.

Being prepared though, won't make a devastating storm any less painful.

"You have to believe that you're doing the right things for the right reasons," said xxx. "We know the most important thing is our safety and we're together. As long as we have that."

Governor Tim Walz today authorized the Minnesota National Guard to provide emergency assistance to Florida ahead of Hurricane Milton.