Minnesotans with Florida home still picking up pieces 6 months after Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- It's been almost six months since Hurricane Ian destroyed much of Fort Myers Beach in Florida.

Minnesotans heading south for spring break may come across neighborhoods that are still trying to recover from the storm. It's a recovery that could take years.

Since September, Frankie Mannella has gotten used to giving visitors a tour of his family's home. But instead of showing what's inside, he's showing what was lost.

"This was the kitchen. So this all got wiped out," said Frankie.

Hurricane Ian was so powerful that it filled their house full of water, mud and other things.

"Like dead fish and starfish and seaweed," said Frankie.

"We saw that the island was destroyed, and we came to our house and I was like alright, this is awful. This is really hard to see. But it was honestly nothing compared to seeing the whole island," said Olive Mannella, Frankie's daughter.

The Mannellas are from Anoka, but right before the storm hit, they made Fort Myers Beach their home. They waited out the hurricane in Minnesota, and when they returned to Florida, there was little left. All they could do was pick up the pieces - literally.

"I found this in the neighbor's pile," said Frankie while pointing to an old sink. "I kind of hooked it up to the plumbing so we had a sink that works."

What's most frustrating is that the Mannellas and other native Minnesotans are getting a hard lesson on hurricane insurance. They're supposed to be covered for flood and wind damage, but help has been difficult to come by.

"Insurance, we're fighting on both fronts. Flood for the structural who didn't come through paying enough, and the wind who says it's nothing to do with wind, it's all flood," said Frankie.

CBS

While many families have torn down their homes, and in some cases left altogether, the Mannellas still plan to rebuild. They're living in a camper on their property until insurance gets sorted out.

"They cleared canals. They haven't cleared this one yet. You can see all kinds of debris, like the whole canal is filled with stuff still," said Frankie.

In the meantime, they're getting support from unexpected places. During the pandemic, the Mannellas became social media influencers, amassing nearly three million followers with their humor and comic relief during tough times.

Those same followers in Minnesota and beyond, continue to reach out.

"We have so many wonderful people on there that have offered to help in so many ways. Lots of times that's what brings tears to your eyes is the kindness of others," said Frankie.

"It's been so honestly inspiring to see the outpouring of love from just complete strangers," said Olive.

It's at least one positive that's come out of this. So much has changed in Fort Myers Beach, yet some things remain the same.

"The beach is just as beautiful as ever. The sunsets are as beautiful as ever. That's why we're here. That's why we love it here," said Frankie.

In addition to their home being destroyed, the Mannellas say they also lost family pictures and wedding photos. They aren't sure when exactly insurance will get sorted out so they can start to rebuild.