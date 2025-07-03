Minnesotan earns spot at U.S. Adaptive Open for golfers with disabilities

He thought he would never play golf again — but now he's competing nationally

He thought he would never play golf again — but now he's competing nationally

He thought he would never play golf again — but now he's competing nationally

The U.S. Adaptive Open is on Monday with a Minnesotan golfer in the field.

Justin VanLanduit's life has changed.

"Here I am standing today," said VanLanduit, on the range at Bearpath Golf and Country Club. "Five years down the road, I could be in a mobility device. Don't know."

Diagnosed with muscular dystrophy in 2013, VanLanduit, an avid golfer and longtime golf course superintendent, had to stop it all a few years later. The symptoms had gotten so bad.

"To have that taken away for quite a while, it was like taking a kid away," he said. "I spent every day on a golf course, between playing golf or taking care of the golf course. And then it came down to where I wasn't on a golf course anymore."

It had been a bumpy road on the health front — until less than two years ago. VanLanduit started a different form a physical therapy that has returned him to his happy place.

"Just up here hitting balls and I'm hitting things pure. And my body doesn't feel like it's holding me back from certain things," said VanLanduit. "It's like an aha moment of 'So this is what it was like!'"

Three years ago, the USGA introduced the U.S. Adaptive Open for golfers with disabilities. This summer, VanLanduit earned a spot. The most special part, his three young kids will get to see their dad in a new light.

"It's been cool to show them that I'm still capable of doing some awesome things," said VanLanduit. "I'm grateful that they're gonna come with and be a part of the event and spend that time with them. And let them see that there's another part of the story."

In this journey, things could change on any given day. But instead of fear, gratitude persists.

"Two years ago, I was barely able to play golf," said VanLanduit. "Now, here I am playing in the USGA Adaptive Open."