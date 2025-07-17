Minnesota Yacht Club festival expected to bring 35,000 attendees to St. Paul this weekend

See how St. Paul is getting ready for this year's Yacht Club Festival

A summer music festival that drew thousands to the riverfront last year is about to rock Minnesota's capital city again.

The three-day Minnesota Yacht Club festival takes center stage in downtown St. Paul on Friday. This summer's headliners include Green Day and Hozier.

"Last year they were like locusts... they came in and ate us and drank us out of everything," said Julia Flaherty, who co-owns Joseph's Grill, which is just walking distance from Harriet Island Regional Park. "We look forward to this all year long, we plan for it."

Thirty-five thousand people are expected to descend upon St. Paul.

"Last year, we saw people from out of town. California, Canada. The Canadians were really fun," said Flaherty.

According to St. Paul police, around 400 officers will work the event over three days. Some are designated as traffic enforcement, while others will be assigned to the grounds, according to Senior Commander Jesse Mollner.

Roger Ho/Minnesota Yacht Club

Tickers are still available online and police say that if you plan on coming, just leave your valuables at home. They also recommend paying attention to the festival's bag policy.

A combination of road closures and Green Line light rail maintenance is impacting transit to the festival. For information on how to get to the festival, click here.