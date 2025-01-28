Minnesota Yacht Club Festival announces 2025 lineup, featuring Hozier, Green Day, Fall Out Boy
ST. PAUL, Minn. — The music festival that transformed Harriet Island last summer is back this year, with a stacked lineup featuring Hozier, Green Day and Fall Out Boy.
The Minnesota Yacht Club Festival announced their 2025 lineup on Tuesday. What was a two-day festival has expanded to three days, with 25 artists performing across two stages on July 18-20.
Ticket presale begins on Thursday at 10 a.m. Prices range from $150 for a single day to $2,300 for a three-day exclusive experience with access to a lounge. General admission for three days starts at $275.
Festival organizers say Harriet Island along the Mississippi River is the perfect site for a summer event in Minnesota. The event is organized by C3 Presents, which also produces Lollapalooza and the Austin City Limits Music Festival.
See the full lineup of artists below:
Minnesota Yacht Club Festival Lineup
Friday, July 18:
- Hozier
- Alabama Shakes
- Train
- Sheryl Crow
- Father John Misty
- Gigi Perez
- The 502s
- Hamilton Leithauser
- Mike Kota
- Maygen & The Birdwatcher
Saturday, July 19:
- Fall Out Boy
- Weezer
- Remi Wolf
- O.A.R.
- Cory Wong
- Motion City Soundtrack
- Silversun Pickups
- Jake Clemons
- Raffaella
- Laamar
Sunday, July 20:
- Green Day
- Sublime
- 311
- Garbage
- Semisonic
- Beach Bunny
- The Beaches
- Grace Bowers & The Hodge Podge
- Winona Fighter
- Landon Conrath