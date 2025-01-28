Watch CBS News
Minnesota Yacht Club Festival announces 2025 lineup, featuring Hozier, Green Day, Fall Out Boy

By Aki Nace

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The music festival that transformed Harriet Island last summer is back this year, with a stacked lineup featuring Hozier, Green Day and Fall Out Boy.

The Minnesota Yacht Club Festival announced their 2025 lineup on Tuesday. What was a two-day festival has expanded to three days, with 25 artists performing across two stages on July 18-20.

Ticket presale begins on Thursday at 10 a.m. Prices range from $150 for a single day to $2,300 for a three-day exclusive experience with access to a lounge. General admission for three days starts at $275.

experience-by-roger-ho-for-minnesota-yacht-club-2024-rh301856-a.jpg
Roger Ho/Minnesota Yacht Club

Festival organizers say Harriet Island along the Mississippi River is the perfect site for a summer event in Minnesota. The event is organized by C3 Presents, which also produces Lollapalooza and the Austin City Limits Music Festival. 

See the full lineup of artists below:

Minnesota Yacht Club Festival Lineup

Friday, July 18:

  • Hozier
  • Alabama Shakes
  • Train
  • Sheryl Crow
  • Father John Misty
  • Gigi Perez
  • The 502s
  • Hamilton Leithauser
  • Mike Kota
  • Maygen & The Birdwatcher

Saturday, July 19:

  • Fall Out Boy
  • Weezer
  • Remi Wolf
  • O.A.R.
  • Cory Wong
  • Motion City Soundtrack
  • Silversun Pickups
  • Jake Clemons
  • Raffaella
  • Laamar

Sunday, July 20:

  • Green Day
  • Sublime
  • 311
  • Garbage
  • Semisonic
  • Beach Bunny
  • The Beaches
  • Grace Bowers & The Hodge Podge
  • Winona Fighter
  • Landon Conrath
