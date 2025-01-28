Minnesota Yacht Club Festival announces 2025 lineup, featuring Hozier, Green Day, Fall Out Boy

Impasse in Minnesota House continues, and more headlines

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The music festival that transformed Harriet Island last summer is back this year, with a stacked lineup featuring Hozier, Green Day and Fall Out Boy.

The Minnesota Yacht Club Festival announced their 2025 lineup on Tuesday. What was a two-day festival has expanded to three days, with 25 artists performing across two stages on July 18-20.

Ticket presale begins on Thursday at 10 a.m. Prices range from $150 for a single day to $2,300 for a three-day exclusive experience with access to a lounge. General admission for three days starts at $275.

Roger Ho/Minnesota Yacht Club

Festival organizers say Harriet Island along the Mississippi River is the perfect site for a summer event in Minnesota. The event is organized by C3 Presents, which also produces Lollapalooza and the Austin City Limits Music Festival.

See the full lineup of artists below:

Minnesota Yacht Club Festival Lineup

Friday, July 18:

Hozier

Alabama Shakes

Train

Sheryl Crow

Father John Misty

Gigi Perez

The 502s

Hamilton Leithauser

Mike Kota

Maygen & The Birdwatcher

Saturday, July 19:

Fall Out Boy

Weezer

Remi Wolf

O.A.R.

Cory Wong

Motion City Soundtrack

Silversun Pickups

Jake Clemons

Raffaella

Laamar

Sunday, July 20:

Green Day

Sublime

311

Garbage

Semisonic

Beach Bunny

The Beaches

Grace Bowers & The Hodge Podge

Winona Fighter

Landon Conrath