St. Paul music festival to draw tens of thousands of visitors amid major road closures

A combination of major road closures, rail maintenance and a high-attendance music festival is creating a perfect storm of traffic and transit delays in the Twin Cities.

This week, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is preparing to close the reversible E-ZPass lanes on Interstate 394 between downtown Minneapolis and Highway 100. The closure, which begins the evening of July 27, is part of a two-year construction project to repair 34 bridges.

"There is, you know, a few weeks of overlap where we have impacts out there," a MnDOT representative said. "So, you know... telling people to just plan ahead."

The E-ZPass shutdown follows a weekend of closures along Interstate 94 east and Interstate 694 west. Officials warn that traffic volumes will be heavier during peak periods as vehicles are funneled into regular lanes.

"We definitely understand the impact construction has on drivers… we're all metro residents too," the MnDOT spokesperson said. "We're really trying to balance construction's short-term pain… to get some long-term, critical improvements."

Meanwhile, the Green Line light rail is temporarily closed for maintenance, leaving many riders to rely on bus service, often in uncomfortable heat.

"It'd be hot. And it's getting way hotter than what it usually be," said Jayon Brady, who normally takes the train. "The train was better money-wise, if you're trying to save money and get from A to B cheaper."

The closures are also affecting businesses in downtown St. Paul, where the Yacht Club Festival is expected to draw around 35,000 people over the weekend. At Allery's, a nearby bar, staff are offering free parking and running a continuous shuttle to and from the concert venue.

"We have three shuttles that will be running continuously to and from the event," said Brian Raiche, a manager at Allery's. "It's free parking all weekend, too."

Despite the disruptions, Raiche says they're ready for the crowds.

MnDOT encourages drivers to check 511mn.org for updates, avoid cutting through local roads and allow extra travel time during closures.

Construction on I-394 is expected to continue through fall 2026.