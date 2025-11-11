Warming trend begins Tuesday in Twin Cities

A warming trend takes hold in the Twin Cities on Tuesday, with a stretch of quiet days ahead.

Highs will be in the upper 40s, with mostly cloudy skies and wind gusts near 30 mph. Western Wisconsin may see some flurries early.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and calm, with high in the low 50s.

It'll be mild again Thursday as highs reach the mid-50s with light winds.

We'll keep warming into the weekend, with highs near 60 possible on Saturday. After that, temperatures will drop back to the 40s.