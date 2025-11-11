Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Warming trend begins Tuesday in Twin Cities

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Read Full Bio
Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

A warming trend takes hold in the Twin Cities on Tuesday, with a stretch of quiet days ahead.

Highs will be in the upper 40s, with mostly cloudy skies and wind gusts near 30 mph. Western Wisconsin may see some flurries early.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and calm, with high in the low 50s.

It'll be mild again Thursday as highs reach the mid-50s with light winds.

We'll keep warming into the weekend, with highs near 60 possible on Saturday. After that, temperatures will drop back to the 40s.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue