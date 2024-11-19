Temperatures plummet in Twin Cities Tuesday ahead of potential snowfall

NEXT Weather: 6:30 a.m. report for Minnesota from Nov. 19, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Temperatures will drop throughout the day Tuesday as Minnesota dries out before some potential snowfall arrives.

The system that dropped heavy rain on the Twin Cities for hours on Monday will move from south to north early Tuesday. It should be out of the state by the afternoon.

Winds will shift east to west and remain strong as temperatures plummet. While the recorded high will be in the mid-50s, afternoon temperatures will be in the 40s.

Overnight, temperatures will drop below freezing in the metro, bringing a chance of light snow showers. Those showers could continue into Wednesday. Western Minnesota could see 1-2 inches accumulate, while most other areas may just see a dusting.

A quieter weather pattern follows to end the work week, though temperatures will remain cold into the weekend.