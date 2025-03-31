Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Back to sunshine in Minnesota Monday ahead of more snow on Tuesday

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Read Full Bio
Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from March 31, 2025
NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from March 31, 2025 03:28

Any leftover snow from the weekend system should melt on Monday, but more is in store for parts of central and northern Minnesota.

Monday will bring mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 30s to near 40. 

On Tuesday, a strong low-pressure system will bring widespread rain and snow. Heavy, wet snow is possible across central Minnesota, with the most intense snowfall coming overnight into Wednesday. A winter storm watch is in effect for nearly all of central Minnesota, plus most of northern Minnesota. The Twin Cities are not included in that watch.

Precipitation will taper off by the evening on Wednesday. Highs will range from the upper 30s in west-central Minnesota to the lower 50s down south and in western Wisconsin.

Thursday will be cooler, but we'll dry out.

Temperatures will warm slightly over the weekend as a quieter pattern sets in.

Joseph Dames
web-joseph-dames-1.jpg

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.