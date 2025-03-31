Back to sunshine in Minnesota Monday ahead of more snow on Tuesday

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from March 31, 2025

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from March 31, 2025

Any leftover snow from the weekend system should melt on Monday, but more is in store for parts of central and northern Minnesota.

Monday will bring mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 30s to near 40.

On Tuesday, a strong low-pressure system will bring widespread rain and snow. Heavy, wet snow is possible across central Minnesota, with the most intense snowfall coming overnight into Wednesday. A winter storm watch is in effect for nearly all of central Minnesota, plus most of northern Minnesota. The Twin Cities are not included in that watch.

Precipitation will taper off by the evening on Wednesday. Highs will range from the upper 30s in west-central Minnesota to the lower 50s down south and in western Wisconsin.

Thursday will be cooler, but we'll dry out.

Temperatures will warm slightly over the weekend as a quieter pattern sets in.