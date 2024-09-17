Summer weather lingers Tuesday, but a change is on the horizon

NEXT Weather: 5:30 a.m. report for Minnesota from Sept. 17, 2024

NEXT Weather: 5:30 a.m. report for Minnesota from Sept. 17, 2024

NEXT Weather: 5:30 a.m. report for Minnesota from Sept. 17, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Summer sticks around for the next couple of days, with humidity still up, temperatures in the upper 80s and lots of sunshine.

WCCO

That's the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, but on Thursday, things start to change. Rain and storms are possible, with a potential for severe weather as well.

Things dry out on Friday before more rain chances arrive. Over the weekend, we'll see a rapid return to normal temperatures, with highs right around 70.