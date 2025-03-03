Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Warm Monday before messy spring storm hits Tuesday

By Katie Steiner

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report on March 3, 2025
NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report on March 3, 2025 03:22

Monday will be warm, with temperatures well above average, before a messy spring storm moves through Minnesota in the middle of the week.

Temperatures on Monday will hit 54 degrees, which is roughly 20 degrees above average. 

Tuesday will usher in some rain as temps take a dip. There will be lots of moisture in the air before a storm system hits on Wednesday morning.

NEXT Weather Meteorologist Katie Steiner says there's a good chance of plowable snow, with two inches falling in the Twin Cities. In western Minnesota, areas could see as much as six inches of snow.

Wednesday will be a NEXT Weather Alert day. Meteorologists continue to track when the rain transform into snow, which could impact how much accumulation certain areas get.

Katie Steiner
web-katie-steiner-1.jpg

Katie Steiner grew up in Hastings, MN (GO RAIDERS!) and loves everything about Minnesota. She left the greatest state in the union to go off to college and is absolutely thrilled to be back home.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.