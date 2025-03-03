Warm Monday before messy spring storm hits Tuesday

Monday will be warm, with temperatures well above average, before a messy spring storm moves through Minnesota in the middle of the week.

Temperatures on Monday will hit 54 degrees, which is roughly 20 degrees above average.

Tuesday will usher in some rain as temps take a dip. There will be lots of moisture in the air before a storm system hits on Wednesday morning.

NEXT Weather Meteorologist Katie Steiner says there's a good chance of plowable snow, with two inches falling in the Twin Cities. In western Minnesota, areas could see as much as six inches of snow.

Wednesday will be a NEXT Weather Alert day. Meteorologists continue to track when the rain transform into snow, which could impact how much accumulation certain areas get.