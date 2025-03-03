Minnesota's early spring snowstorm could impact road conditions Wednesday: What we know

A NEXT Weather Alert has been issued as parts of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, gear up for a spring storm that could drop between 2 to 8 inches of snow by Wednesday.

What we know

The NEXT Weather Team says most of Minnesota will be impacted by this moisture-rich system, starting as rain on Monday night and throughout Tuesday. Heavy rainfall is expected to reach the metro by the Tuesday evening commute.

Snow is then expected to follow the heavy rainfall late Tuesday into early Wednesday, wrapping up by the Wednesday evening commute.

WCCO

A winter storm watch will be in effect 9 p.m. Tuesday through 3 p.m. Wednesday across southern Minnesota, parts of the east and southeast metro and western Wisconsin. These areas could see 4-6 inches of heavy, wet snow by late Wednesday afternoon.

A winter storm advisory will be in effect during the same timeframe for much of northeastern Minnesota, including the Arrowhead, which could see heavier snowfall.

WCCO

A NEXT Drive Alert will likely be issued early Wednesday due to wind gusts of up to 40 mph blowing snow and creating possible white-out conditions, especially around the I-90 corridor.

By Wednesday afternoon, most of the metro could be digging out from around 3 inches of accumulation, while western Minnesota may have 1-2 inches.

What we don't know

The exact time of the rain-snow switchover late Tuesday/early Wednesday is still unclear, as is what regions may have plowable snow and/or whiteout conditions.