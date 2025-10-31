Light Halloween rain in the Twin Cities; mild week to follow

Scattered rain showers will develop Friday in the Twin Cities and continue into the trick-or-treating hours.

Rain will be light, generally less than a tenth of an inch. Highs will top out in the mid 40s.

WCCO

Clouds linger into Saturday with a cool and gray day, with highs in the low-to-mid 40s.

A warmer and quieter stretch begins Sunday and lasts through next week, with temperatures climbing above normal and only small chances for any precipitation.