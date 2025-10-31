Watch CBS News
Light Halloween rain in the Twin Cities; mild week to follow

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

Scattered rain showers will develop Friday in the Twin Cities and continue into the trick-or-treating hours.

Rain will be light, generally less than a tenth of an inch. Highs will top out in the mid 40s.

Clouds linger into Saturday with a cool and gray day, with highs in the low-to-mid 40s.

A warmer and quieter stretch begins Sunday and lasts through next week, with temperatures climbing above normal and only small chances for any precipitation.

