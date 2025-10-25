Showers to linger Saturday, clouds stick around

Much of Minnesota is waking up to cloudy conditions on Saturday, and they'll stick around for most of the day. Overnight rain will linger during the morning, but should clear out by noon.

Expect high temperatures in the mid-50s, which is around average.

For the second half of the weekend, expect a mostly sunny sky and high temperatures either at or near 60 degrees. However, Sunday will be windier, and gusts will reach up to 30 miles an hour.

More rain is expected to arrive in western Minnesota late Monday, and the metro area is expected to see the same system on Tuesday morning. Expect a rainy start to Wednesday, but the rest of the week is looking clear.

Temperatures will also be seasonable this week, with highs in the low 50s.