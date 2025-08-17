Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Storms in southern Minnesota Sunday morning, another round for Twin Cities later

By
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.
Read Full Bio
Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. report for Minnesota from Aug. 17, 2025
NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. report for Minnesota from Aug. 17, 2025 03:19

A NEXT Weather Alert is in place Sunday morning as storms move across southern Minnesota.

That system features gusty winds and flooding downpours. It will weaken as it lifts toward the Twin Cities, leading to some dry time this afternoon. 

Then, another round of spotty storms hits Sunday night into Monday morning. This round will again bring torrential downpours, with the potential for flooding. This activity may prompt another NEXT Weather Alert.

WCCO

High pressure will then begin to build in, bringing an end to the active pattern late Monday and largely keeping us dry into next weekend.

Temperatures will stay fairly seasonable through most of the week, but next weekend we'll cool into the 70s.

Adam Del Rosso

Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue