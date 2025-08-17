Storms in southern Minnesota Sunday morning, another round for Twin Cities later

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. report for Minnesota from Aug. 17, 2025

A NEXT Weather Alert is in place Sunday morning as storms move across southern Minnesota.

That system features gusty winds and flooding downpours. It will weaken as it lifts toward the Twin Cities, leading to some dry time this afternoon.

Then, another round of spotty storms hits Sunday night into Monday morning. This round will again bring torrential downpours, with the potential for flooding. This activity may prompt another NEXT Weather Alert.

High pressure will then begin to build in, bringing an end to the active pattern late Monday and largely keeping us dry into next weekend.

Temperatures will stay fairly seasonable through most of the week, but next weekend we'll cool into the 70s.