Light snow could impact evening commute in Twin Cities; higher totals expected up north

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Feb. 5, 2025

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Feb. 5, 2025

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Feb. 5, 2025

MINNEAPOLIS — Light snow will move in Wednesday afternoon, possibly impacting the evening commute — and a larger snow system is ahead.

The Twin Cities will likely see between half an inch and 1.5 inches when it's all said and done. Up north will see higher totals — a winter weather advisory will be in place from noon through Thursday morning for northeastern Minnesota.

Highs will be in the mid-20s in the metro, with some sunshine before the clouds take over.

We'll have a quiet finish to the week, though Thursday will be breezy.

Widespread accumulating snow is set to arrive Friday night into Saturday, prompting a possible NEXT Weather Alert. The Twin Cities could see 6-12 inches from that system.

We're trending toward a stretch of cold air as we approach mid-February.