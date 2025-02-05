Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Light snow could impact evening commute in Twin Cities; higher totals expected up north

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Feb. 5, 2025
NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Feb. 5, 2025 03:40

MINNEAPOLIS — Light snow will move in Wednesday afternoon, possibly impacting the evening commute — and a larger snow system is ahead.

The Twin Cities will likely see between half an inch and 1.5 inches when it's all said and done. Up north will see higher totals — a winter weather advisory will be in place from noon through Thursday morning for northeastern Minnesota.

Highs will be in the mid-20s in the metro, with some sunshine before the clouds take over.

We'll have a quiet finish to the week, though Thursday will be breezy.

Widespread accumulating snow is set to arrive Friday night into Saturday, prompting a possible NEXT Weather Alert. The Twin Cities could see 6-12 inches from that system.

We're trending toward a stretch of cold air as we approach mid-February.

Joseph Dames
web-joseph-dames-1.jpg

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.